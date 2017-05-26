The Berkeley Wire: 05.26.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Berkeley Hills Cloudy Sunset. Photo: David Abercrombie
UC Berkeley bucket list (Daily Clog)
EECS professor David Culler named interim dean for data sciences (UC Berkeley)
Berkeley leads left-wing effort to stop the straw (One News Now)
Surviving and thriving in UC Berkeley engineering (One Dublin)
Briefs: Elmwood Theater hosting film premiere (East Bay Times)
Innovation of Berkeley hipster into new millennium (Daily Clog)
Berkeley World Music Festival will feature weekend of performances, food (East Bay Times)