The Nosh Wire: 5.26.17

By Nosh editors
Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe in Emeryville. Photo: Jeremy Brooks/Flickr

Bites: Free Little Star pizza, Bistro Ordinaire, Grocery Cafe to reopen (Nosh)
Hamada Farms: Longtime vendor retiring from Ferry Plaza (SFGate)
Fresh flavors at Teni East Kitchen (East Bay Dish)
Brewery adventure: Peek inside Alameda’s Faction Brewing (East Bay Times)