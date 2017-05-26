The Nosh Wire: 5.26.17 By Nosh editors May 26, 2017, 5:10 p.m.May 26, 2017 Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe in Emeryville. Photo: Jeremy Brooks/FlickrBites: Free Little Star pizza, Bistro Ordinaire, Grocery Cafe to reopen (Nosh)Hamada Farms: Longtime vendor retiring from Ferry Plaza (SFGate)Fresh flavors at Teni East Kitchen (East Bay Dish)Brewery adventure: Peek inside Alameda’s Faction Brewing (East Bay Times)
