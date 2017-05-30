The Berkeley Wire: 05.30.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Contrasts. Photo, taken on May 26, 2017, by Gina g10

UC Berkeley police seek suspect in park assault (Kron 4)
Banner drop at UC Berkeley calls for solidarity with Eric Clanton (It’s Going Down)
UC Berkeley and Google plan eclipse mega-movie with help from citizens (SFGate)
Ex-Obama staffer Buffy Wicks running for Assembly District 15 (Politico)
Not backing down at Berkeley: Free speech under siege (Stanford Review)
Berkeley typewriter shop stars in touching documentary (East Bay Times)
Judah vs the Machines: Blindfolded against a Berkeley robot overlord (TechCrunch)
Renters’ group SFBARF sues Berkeley for halting housing development (Architects Newspaper)
Berkeley Briefs: Cornerstone lines up acts for music series (East Bay Times)