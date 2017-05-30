UC Berkeley police seek suspect in park assault (Kron 4)
Banner drop at UC Berkeley calls for solidarity with Eric Clanton (It’s Going Down)
UC Berkeley and Google plan eclipse mega-movie with help from citizens (SFGate)
Ex-Obama staffer Buffy Wicks running for Assembly District 15 (Politico)
Not backing down at Berkeley: Free speech under siege (Stanford Review)
Berkeley typewriter shop stars in touching documentary (East Bay Times)
Judah vs the Machines: Blindfolded against a Berkeley robot overlord (TechCrunch)
Renters’ group SFBARF sues Berkeley for halting housing development (Architects Newspaper)
Berkeley Briefs: Cornerstone lines up acts for music series (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.30.17
