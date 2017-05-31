UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room (SF Chronicle)
UC Berkeley from a high-schooler’s perspective (Daily Clog)
Berkeley movie house from 1925 asks $4.25 million (Curbed SF)
Berkeley declares war on plastic straws (Grub Street)
New York Times ranks UC Berkeley 9th in college access index (Daily Cal)
Alice Waters helps two East Bay schools commit to organic (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.31.17
