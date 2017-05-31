The Berkeley Wire: 05.31.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Photo: biosfear
Photo: biosfear

UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room (SF Chronicle)
UC Berkeley from a high-schooler’s perspective (Daily Clog)
Berkeley movie house from 1925 asks $4.25 million (Curbed SF)
Berkeley declares war on plastic straws (Grub Street)
New York Times ranks UC Berkeley 9th in college access index (Daily Cal)
Alice Waters helps two East Bay schools commit to organic (East Bay Times)