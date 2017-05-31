Tartine’s Coffee Manufactory and Belcampo are coming to Oakland (Nosh)
New restaurant to open in The Advocate space in the Elmwood (Nosh)
Find out about all the restaurants that opened and closed in May (Nosh)
Berkeley to ponder ordinance banning plastic straws (SFGate)
East Bay Dishing: Brunch at Cracked Sandwich (East Bay Dish)
West Oakland’s family-run restaurants struggle as climate shifts (SF Chronicle)
The Nosh Wire: 5.31.17
