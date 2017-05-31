Tartine’s Coffee Manufactory and Belcampo are coming to Oakland

This fall, there will be two new reasons for food lovers to visit Jack London Square in Oakland. According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, May 30, Coffee Manufactory and Belcampo will be the newest culinary additions to the retail row along Oakland’s waterfront.



Coffee Manufactory is the coffee roaster of San Francisco’s much-loved Tartine Bakery. This will be Tartine’s first East Bay location, which will serve as the headquarters for its new-ish small-batch coffee operation.

Tartine’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Jordan is at the helm of Cofee Manufactory, which uses “ethically and sustainably sourced beans.” As you may remember, back in 2015, Tartine almost joined forces with Blue Bottle Coffee, but called off the merger later that year. After the power coupling fell through, Tartine decided to go at it on its own; it’s been sourcing and roasting its own coffee since 2016.

Coffee Manufactory’s Jack London HQ, which plans to open sometime in autumn, will have a pop-up bar that will serve coffee and espresso drinks, and, naturally, pastries and baked goods from Tartine. Bags of coffee beans will also be sold on the premises. Why the move across the bay to Jack London Square? According to Jordan, “The Port of Oakland is one of the major ports in the United States where coffee beans are imported, so needless to say we are excited to be at Jack London Square, a vibrant area with a rich history in coffee roasting.”

As for Belcampo, its Jack London location will also be the sustainability focused butcher shop and meat company’s first retail space in the East Bay. Currently, its retail locations are in San Francisco, Marin and Palo Alto, as well as three locations in Los Angeles.

Belcampo, however, has its roots in Oakland. It was founded in 2012 in the city, where its HQ still remains, and its CEO, Anya Fernald, created Oakland’s popular Eat Real Festival. Fernald said in the May 30 press release, “I believed that the East Bay would be an awesome space for Belcampo and have been looking for the right fit for us for a few years — we look forward to sharing our new restaurant and butcher shop with the Oakland community.”

Belcampo in Jack London will focus on its restaurant offerings, with menu items like steaks, meaty salads and its popular organic, grass-fed beef burgers, as well as a full bar. It will also sell meat, sourced from its farm near Mt. Shasta.

Both Coffee Manufactory and Belcampo are slated to open in fall 2017. Details are still pending, but we’ll update you when we have further information.

