The Nosh Wire: 6.1.17

By Nosh editors
Top Dog in Berkeley. Photo: Sharon Hahn Darlin/Flickr.

Photos: A peek inside nearly-open Mezzo and Raleigh’s in Berkeley (Nosh)
Tartine Plans Coffee Manufactory in Oakland (Eater)
Two East Bay schools, with Alice Waters’ help, commit to serving all organic meals (East Bay Times)
Oakland pop-up Tacos Oscar keeps it traditional — most of the time (East Bay Express)
Diablo Dish: Andy and Yu’s Arrives in Pleasanton (Diablo)
Oakland Eats: Ippo Ramen, Grocery Café, Suya African Caribbean Grill (Hoodline)