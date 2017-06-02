The Berkeley Wire: 06.02.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Rainbow fence. Photo: Gina g10

Fighting words: A battle in Berkeley over free speech (TIME)
LED bike lights target night riders and ‘burners’ (New York Times)
Botanical Garden extends summer hours on Twilight Tuesdays (UC Berkeley)
Investigation revealing Chancellor’s $4,990 misuse of funds cost $57,671 (Daily Cal)
William Satariano, distinguished epidemiologist, dies at 70 (UC Berkeley)
Housing, police reform to be focus of District 4 town hall meeting (East Bay Times)