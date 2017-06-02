Bites: Albany’s first parklet, BatchMade Market, The Star on Park

ALBANY PARKLET NEWS As we first reported last month, Albany just approved its very first parklet. It will be built on the 1200 block of Solano Avenue, in front of As You Wish Frozen Yogurt and Hal’s Office Coffee, just down the street from Berkeley’s fourth parklet, which is currently being constructed by Boy Scouts. Before you get in a huff about losing parking, take note: This project will not take up any parking spaces! The proposed location is an existing AC Transit bus stop. The 13-feet by 63-feet area, which will be a green space with public seating and a bike rack, will serve double duty as a space for passengers awaiting the bus. As You Wish and Hal’s Office owners Bonnee Elterman, who will be responsible for maintaining the parklet, said that there are also plans to host community events, like movie nights and literary readings, in this new parklet. The City of Albany, AC Transit, As You Wish and Hal’s Office are all partnering on this project. Although they have most funding in pocket, they have created a Kickstarter campaign to secure the last quarter of funds, or $20,000, needed to make it happen. If the Kickstarter is successful, construction on the parklet will begin at the end of June. The campaign, which runs until June 19, is still about $8000 short of reaching its goal.

BATCHMADE MARKET AT FORAGE KITCHEN From 6-10 p.m. tonight (Friday, June 2), Forage Kitchen hosts BatchMade Market, its monthly event where the public can get a taste of the food being made by local chefs working out of Forage Kitchen. This month there will be crispy Cuban roast pork sliders from The Moveable Beast, “Dirty Water” kimchi hot dogs from Pal’s Takeaway, local oysters and seafood fries from Fresh Catch SF, pasta from Allium Free Foods, strawberry pies and cake from Oak and Fig Baking, and short rib sliders and chicken and waffles from T&S Catering. BatchMade is free to attend with RSVP, which also enters you into a raffle for $50 of free food and drink at Forage Kitchen.

Forage Kitchen, 478 25th St. (between Broadway and Telegraph Avenue), Oakland

THE STAR, CHOLITA LINDA IN ALAMEDA A couple popular East Bay favorites are opening new locations in Alameda. The Star Pizza will open its second outpost (its third in the East Bay, if you count Little Star Pizza on Solano in Albany) on Park Street in late summer. And pan-Latin food vendor/restaurant Cholita Linda has just begun remodeling the former location of Flavors of India, also on Park Street. As we reported last year, Cholita Linda had tried to open a second location in Oakland’s Grand Lake neighborhood, but the deal fell through. Fortunately for fish taco lovers in Alameda, this location looks like a sure bet.

The Star on Park, 1400 Park St., Alameda; Cholita Linda, 1337 Park St., Alameda

FREE DONUTS Today is National Donut Day, and today on Nosh, we recommended five local shops in Berkeley and Oakland to celebrate, but if you’re more of a fan of chain donuts, you’ll probably want to know that Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme are giving away free donuts today. At Dunkin’ Donuts, customers who buy any beverage will get a free classic donut of their choice. There is only one East Bay Dunkin’ Donuts, found at 1250 Newell Avenue in Walnut Creek. At Krispy Kreme, visitors will get one free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary. There are five East Bay locations in Pinole, Concord, Brentwood, Fremont and Union City.

