5 mid-century modern homes to see this weekend

Love the mid-century modern vibe? We’ve picked five homes in the East Bay currently on the market that might satisfy your cravings for the sleek and streamlined — whether you’re looking to buy or simply to peruse.

Three are in Oakland (one tucked into the Montclair hills), one is in Berkeley, one in Kensington, and they range in listing price from $699,000 to $1,285,000. All are scheduled to be open this weekend, but double check that’s still the case before setting out to see them.

6273 Brookside Ave., Oakland — $929,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1957 and tops out at 1,828 square feet. It boasts a terraced yard and views of the Oakland and Berkeley hills. Features, described as “Eichler-esque,” include vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, walls of windows and an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen.

Price: $929,000

Listing agent: Abio Properties

5845 Scarborough Dr., Oakland — $875,000

Built in 1960 and with only one owner so far, this 1,961-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a half an acre of land. Expansive decks, much custom woodwork and stained glass are all included, as well as bay views from a workshop behind the garage.

Price: $875,000

Listing agent: Nahid Nassiri, Bay Sotheby’s International Realty

6906 Chambers Dr., Oakland — $988,000

Originally a 1900s hunting cabin, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was re-imagined in 1949 and then again more recently with an extensive restoration, which has seen the addition of a new kitchen and bathrooms and the use of materials such as carbonized Douglas Fir, arc-welded steel and 3D tiles. Described as “a tree house,” it is accessed by the roof which acts as a large deck looking out onto the hills.

Price: $988,000

Listing agent: Aaron Brown, The Grubb Company

99 Evergreen Lane, Berkeley — $1,285,000

This 1962, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has bay and canyon views, a cathedral ceiling in the main living space, and hardwood floors throughout. A lower level offers three additional rooms with a separate entrance and a full bathroom.

Price: $1,285,000

Listing agent: Diana Yonkouski, Bay Area Properties

44 Franciscan Way, Kensington — $699,000