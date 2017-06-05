District Attorney charges two with manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire (East Bay Times)
First Congregational Church reopens after devastating fire (ABC)
Alameda County moving all criminal arraignments to Dublin (East Bay Times)
Walls, spies, East Berlin and the California Book Award (UCB News)
A look at the in-house strains of cannabis from CBCB (Express)
Rosemary Rae appointed UCB vice-chancellor CFO (Daily Cal)
Review: ‘A Good Country’ by Laleh Khadivi (SF Chronicle)
Berkeley seeks input on three-year mental health plan (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.05.17
