The Nosh Wire: 06.05.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Nosh editors
The beer garden at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Burma Superstar cookbook: An inspiring exploration of Burmese food (Nosh)
La Boulangerie to take over old Pasta Pomodoro space on College Ave. (Inside Scoop)
Oakland’s still got soul: A review of Lady Esther’s (The Monthly)
Dora’s puts beers, pies and sandwiches front and center (Oakland Magazine)