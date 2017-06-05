The Nosh Wire: 06.05.17 By Nosh editors June 5, 2017, 5:10 p.m.June 5, 2017 The beer garden at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland. Photo: Sarah HanBurma Superstar cookbook: An inspiring exploration of Burmese food (Nosh)La Boulangerie to take over old Pasta Pomodoro space on College Ave. (Inside Scoop)Oakland’s still got soul: A review of Lady Esther’s (The Monthly)Dora’s puts beers, pies and sandwiches front and center (Oakland Magazine)
