Trump supporter sues UC Berkeley for $23M for attack at Yiannopoulos rally (Freedom Watch)
Benefit event to be held for paralyzed Cal rugby player (ABC)
UC Berkeley leverages Bitmark blockchain for public health studies (EconTimes)
A Look Back: Work begins in 1942 on Shipyard Railway to Richmond (East Bay Times)
Berkeley looks to end gender wage gap, pay discrimination (Express)
No Cal sports cut yet, task force says (Daily Cal)
New guide to the Hayward fault in UC Berkeley’s backyard (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.06.17
