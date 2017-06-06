The Nosh Wire: 06.06.17

By Nosh editors
The pepperoni pizza from Summer Kitchen in Elmwood. Photo: Sarah Han

What you should know about the Berkeley straw ban proposal (Nosh)
Add Oakland’s Novel Brewing Company to your go-to beer spots (East Bay Express)
How cold brew changed the coffee business (New York Times)
The legend of Chef Smelly and Oakland’s most popular pop-up (San Francisco Chronicle)
12 OMG-good extreme ice cream shops in the Bay Area (East Bay Times)