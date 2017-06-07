Bites: Marugame Udon and Timeless Coffee coming to Berkeley (Nosh)
‘Nieves Cinco de Mayo’ Raises $10K To Boost Capacity (Hoodline)
Dining review: Seawolf reinvents Jack London Square institution (East Bay Times)
Cheap eats: Koja Kitchen (Diablo)
Oakland’s only Nigerian restaurant was set to close, until community rallied for Maliki (EBX)
The Nosh Wire: 06.07.17
Bites: Marugame Udon and Timeless Coffee coming to Berkeley (Nosh)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »