Police: Car stop sends drug dealer back to jail on gun charges

A drug dealer on probation is back in custody after police stopped him, as he drove through Berkeley over the weekend, and recovered a loaded gun, authorities report.

Marcqus Coleman, 36, was driving on Alcatraz Avenue and King Street in South Berkeley shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday when police stopped him on suspicion of a vehicle code violation, said Lt. Kevin Schofield, a Berkeley police spokesman.

Officer Jason Muniz found that Coleman was on probation for gun possession and marijuana possession, and conducted a probation search, he said.

Schofield said police found a loaded handgun concealed in Coleman’s waistband, then went on to search his Oakland home, where they found “several ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, drug packaging and digital scales.”

Police took Coleman to Berkeley Jail in connection with the drug and gun violations, as well as probation violation.

According to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Coleman remains in custody with a bail of $65,000. He was charged with several felonies related to the gun, and possession of marijuana for sale, which is a misdemeanor.

He entered not guilty pleas in connection with the case Monday, according to records online.

Coleman is scheduled for a pretrial hearing June 14 at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.