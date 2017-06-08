The Nosh Wire: 06.08.17

By Nosh editors
The Smokehouse in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Picán closes Sunday, Brown Sugar Kitchen to move in (Nosh)
Picán Restaurant in Uptown Oakland Closing … For Now (EBX)
Exclusive: Two big Uptown Oakland restaurant spaces get new, high-profile tenants (SF Business Times)
Oakland named a top city for vegan dining and more a.m. intel (Eater)
Oakland zoo unveils $13 million restaurant and gondolas (SF Gate)
The Coffeewoman takes Berkeley by storm (Barista Magazine Online)