It’s Memorial Stadium again: Kabam pulls its name from football field (Daily Cal)
City Council to move meeting times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Patch)
Berkeley edges toward banning plastic straws to protect the environment (KGO)
Former Obama advisor announces candidacy for Assembly seat (Daily Cal)
Cal rugby coach claims hit that paralyzed player was “illegal” (East Bay Times)
Brewery adventure: A peek inside Gilman Brewing (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.09.17
