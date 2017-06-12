The Berkeley Wire: 06.12.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Sunday morning nature, César Chavez Park. Photo: Melystu

Cal wins collegiate portion of “Escape from Alcatraz” triathlon (Patch)
Cal alum could become NASA astronaut, travel to Mars (Daily Cal)
Journey from novice to a cook at Chez Panisse (East Bay Times)
Town Hall meeting on housing, police reform held (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley Bears welcome new playing surfaces (Patch)
World Music Festival is crossroads of musical, social diversity (Daily Cal)