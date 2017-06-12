The Nosh Wire: 06.12.17

By Nosh editors
Mushroom arroz at La Marcha in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Nosh Neighborhood Guide: Dimond and Laurel districts (Nosh)
Journey from novice to cook in Chez Panisse kitchen (East Bay Times)
Celebrate Hopscotch’s fifth birthday with mad brunch vibes (and fried chicken) (7×7)
Around San Ramon: Dos Coyotes eatery opens with schools fundraiser (East Bay Times)