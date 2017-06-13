The Berkeley Wire: 06.13.17

By Berkeleyside editors
BART
Disconnected in Berkeley – Coming and Going. By Film & Photo Archivist

A Look Back: Remembering the tragedy at Library Gardens (East Bay Times)
Incoming chancellor appoints Khira Griscavage her chief of staff (Daily Cal)
Chana Block, a poet, and translator, is dead at 77 (NYT)
Artist sculpts “Monumental Stand for Standing Rock” (East Bay Times)
Berkeley teen wins prestigious Bronfman scholarship (J Weekly)
Couple sustains long-running Mendocino Music Festival (East Bay Times)