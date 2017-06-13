A Look Back: Remembering the tragedy at Library Gardens (East Bay Times)
Incoming chancellor appoints Khira Griscavage her chief of staff (Daily Cal)
Chana Block, a poet, and translator, is dead at 77 (NYT)
Artist sculpts “Monumental Stand for Standing Rock” (East Bay Times)
Berkeley teen wins prestigious Bronfman scholarship (J Weekly)
Couple sustains long-running Mendocino Music Festival (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.13.17
A Look Back: Remembering the tragedy at Library Gardens (East Bay Times)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »