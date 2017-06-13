The Nosh Wire: 06.13.17

By Nosh editors
Sashimi at B-Dama in Old Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Jered’s Pottery wants to ‘Clay with Your Food’ (Nosh)
An ideal lunch break at Emeryville’s Paradita (East Bay Express)
Bay Area chef circles back to childhood with Iranian breads (San Francisco Chronicle)
The Kebabery’s menu is small, but it nails just about everything (SF Weekly)
Dragon fruit sherbet with lemongrass and strawberry (Butter Sugar Flowers)