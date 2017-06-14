The Berkeley Wire: 06.14.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Artful by Neil Fielden

A letter to the city auditor about restroom maintenance costs (Viva Cesar Chavez Park)
Cancer-causing contaminants rise sharply in East Bay water (East Bay Times)
Leftie cities won’t make necessary changes to fight climate change (Slate)
This Berkeley poet is equally at home with her paintbrushes (J Weekly)
Warby Parker to open in Berkeley (Patch)
Bay Area Bites’ guide to ice cream in the East Bay (KQED)
Free screening of film that outs climate-change denying scientists (East Bay Times)
Opinion: Berkeley’s attack on housing (Beyond Chron)