The Berkeley Wire: 06.15.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Long May it Wave by Ira Serkes

It turns out Kamala Harris has extra special super power (The Root)
Mayor’s proposed budget includes funding for homeless, housing (Daily Cal)
Sig alert issued after big rig crashes on I-80 (NBC)
Ph.D. student pioneers storytelling for science communications (UCB News)
Rising rents, green activism spur pro-housing movement (Beyond Chron)
Soda taxes are a sweetener for public health efforts (The Hill)
Berkeley soda tax hurts working people (The Hill)
Berkeley Rep’s Tony Taccone talks free speech (Broadway World)
Lawsuit challenges Cal’s evidence in sexual assault case (The College Fix)