The Nosh Wire: 06.15.17

By Nosh editors
Summer squash from Happy Boy Farms at Sunday’s Temescal Farmers Market. Photo: Sarah Han

5 over-the-top East Bay ice cream novelties for summer (Nosh)
Locol closes Uptown Oakland location (SFGate)
Queers Makin’ Beers homebrew group builds LGBT community (Bay Area Bites)
Five fantastic Pleasanton restaurants (East Bay Times)
4 bars, 2 wheels: An easy Oakland pub crawl on bikes (7×7)
Caribbean comfort at Cholita Linda (East Bay Dish)