Finding himself: The story of a transgender 9-year-old (SF Chronicle)
Welcome to the extremist world to the right of Breitbart (Mother Jones)
UC Berkeley ranks among the world’s six elite universities (UCB News)
How safe is your East Bay drinking water? (East Bay Times)
Pianist found his path at Berkeley, returns to lead Ojai music fest (UCB News)
Italian restaurant headed to The Advocate’s space (Eater SF)
Herma Hill Kay, the first female dean of Berkeley Law, dies at 82 (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.16.17
Finding himself: The story of a transgender 9-year-old (SF Chronicle)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »