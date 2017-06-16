The Nosh Wire: 06.16.17

By Nosh editors
Kuy Teav-cha from Nyum Bai at the Public Market in Emeryville. Photo: Sarah Han

Comal to open new restaurant in Phil’s Sliders spot (Nosh)
A map of East Bay food collectives and co-ops (Edible East Bay)
Bay Area’s 10 Best Mexican restaurants (East Bay Times)
Where to drink super rare beers this weekend (Eater SF)
Degrees Plato serves beer without borders in Oakland’s Laurel neighborhood (EBX)
Oakland’s Temescal Brewing celebrates first anniversary this Saturday (EBX)