The Berkeley Wire: 06.19.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside editors
Berkeley Marina Sunset by Steve Crawford

2020 vision? Kamala Harris is new Democratic Party star (Guardian)
Berkeley Patients’ Group defines longevity (Dope)
Entirely biased overview of Berkeley’s best food (Daily Cal)
A Look Back: Residents step up to buy war bonds (East Bay Times)
Here’s what UC Berkeley freshmen are reading this summer (USA Today)
Council to hold special meeting to determine Urban Shield contract (Daily Cal)
BHS celebrates 2017 graduating class (Daily Cal)