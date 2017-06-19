The Nosh Wire: 06.19.17

By Nosh editors
Verdes enchilada at Picante in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Ms. Barstool: Refreshing summer drinks at Bar 355 (Nosh)
Arbor Café owner cites minimum wage, financial stress as sale reasons (Hoodline)
Entirely biased overview of Berkeley’s best food (Daily Cal)
Amazon’s first Bay Area store, in Walnut Creek, will include a café (Eater SF)