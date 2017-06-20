Lawsuit alleges former Cal employee told to lie on her taxes (Mercury News)
Refugees are using objects from home to tell stories of their flight (J Weekly)
Company launches new cooperative board game in Berkeley (East Bay Times)
Former Cal football player who turned pro comes out as gay (Outsports)
Former Cal professor wins Kyoto Prize for music (Daily Cal)
Juneteenth celebrates African-American history, South Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Special Olympics torch run in Berkeley (Mercury News)
Sen. Feinstein defends Janet Napolitano in free speech matter (Wash. Examiner)
A Republican at Berkeley: What it’s really like (Fox News)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.20.17
