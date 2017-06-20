The Nosh Wire: 06.20.17

By Nosh editors
The Cheese Dog from 85°C Bakery in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Recipe: Cherry sorrel cakes (Nosh)
Tacos Oscar has found a home for its cult-favorite tortillas (Eater)
Dosa heading to Uptown Oakland (SFGate)
Alice Waters to Amazon: Do the Right Thing for American Farmers (Eater)
Will the Amazon-Whole Foods deal mean better food for all? (Civil Eats)
Lunchtime food truck festivals coming to downtown Oakland (East Bay Times)
Cuteness, ramen, and udon reign at Yuzu Ramen & Broffee (Oakland Magazine)