Woman injured by gunshot in Berkeley Hills assault, attempted robbery

A woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an attempted robbery on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Berkeley Hills early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

UC Berkeley Police report a woman and two men were parked at Signpost 16 on Grizzly Peak around 3 a.m when they were approached by three men who demanded their money. The three victims refused and tried to leave the scene in their vehicle. One of the suspects shot at the victims’ vehicle as they drove away hitting the female victim in the leg, UCPD reported in an alert issued around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

At 3:49 a.m. UCPD received a report of a gunshot wound victim being treated at a local hospital.

The suspects are described as: Suspect 1: A Hispanic male in his mid-20s, with long black hair pulled back, possibly in a ponytail, wearing a red graphic T-shirt and dark pants; suspect 2: A Hispanic male in his mid-20s, with a slim build, with a tattoo on his chest, wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants; and suspect 3: A Hispanic male in his mid-20s, wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as being a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4 Runner, with a damaged driver side door.

UCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact its Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-0472 between 8 a.m and 5 p.m. during business hours, except holidays; and 510-642-6760 at all other times.

The look-out areas on Grizzly Peak, marked by signposts, are popular spots for people to park and take in the bay views at all hours of the day and night. Crimes are not uncommon there. In 2016 Berkeleyside reported on several armed robberies and a rape in the area. In 2013, Alberto Santana-Silva, a 21-year-old Fremont student, was shot and killed after he intervened in an argument or disturbance between two groups of strangers in a vehicle turnout along the west shoulder of Grizzly Peak.