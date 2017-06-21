Update: Noon earthquake downgraded to Magnitude 3

Update, 1:50 p.m.: USGS downgraded the noon earthquake on the Hayward Fault to a Magnitude 3 from a Magnitude 3.3.

Original story: An earthquake with its epicenter in Kensington shook Berkeley at precisely 20 seconds past noon on Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) registered the quake as a Magnitude 3.3. Its epicenter was 37.910°N and 122.291°W — 2.5 miles NNW of Berkeley — with a depth of five kilometers.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage so far.

People took to Twitter almost as soon as the rumbling ended, including the City of Berkeley, and Mayor Jesse Arreguín, who reminded citizens to make disaster preparedness a priority.

3.3 quake just north of #Berkeley. Let this serve as a reminder to be prepared for the Big One. Learn more here: https://t.co/t2hUMzDiPO — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseArreguin) June 21, 2017

Yup, we felt it here at the distillery in Alameda! #shakennotstirred https://t.co/eqtTJB7WrP — St. George Spirits (@StGeorgeSpirits) June 21, 2017

Felt two quick jolts in Berkeley from #earthquake Here's the feed of @BerkeleySeismo stations recording motion. Seems largest in SF pic.twitter.com/5QBWjJZkSK — Christopher Milliner (@Geo_GIF) June 21, 2017

The last time Berkeleyside reported a quake was on Sept. 13, 2016 when a Magnitude 3.5 near the Warren Freeway rattled residents early in the morning.

