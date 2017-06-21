Update: Noon earthquake downgraded to Magnitude 3

By Tracey Taylor
The epicenter of the June 21 quake was described by USGS as “0 kilometers west of Kensington, California.” Map: USGS

Update, 1:50 p.m.: USGS downgraded the noon earthquake on the Hayward Fault to a Magnitude 3 from a Magnitude 3.3.

Original story: An earthquake with its epicenter in Kensington shook Berkeley at precisely 20 seconds past noon on Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) registered the quake as a Magnitude 3.3. Its epicenter was 37.910°N  and 122.291°W — 2.5 miles NNW of Berkeley — with a depth of five kilometers.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage so far.


People took to Twitter almost as soon as the rumbling ended, including the City of Berkeley, and Mayor Jesse Arreguín, who reminded citizens to make disaster preparedness a priority.

The last time Berkeleyside reported a quake was on Sept. 13, 2016 when a Magnitude 3.5 near the Warren Freeway rattled residents early in the morning.

Tell us what you felt and saw. We’re gathering information and updating this post regularly.