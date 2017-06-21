The Berkeley Wire: 06.21.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Makeshift bench by Gina G10

Berkeley scholar’s two books on U.S. politics earn high honors (UCB News)
UC Berkeley alumnus pleads guilty for vandalizing mosque (Daily Cal)
Cal police carry “Flame of Hope” for Special Olympics (UCB News)
1924 Berkeley home has enchanting views (Patch)