Bites: Mockingbird, Blue Bottle, Dosa, Farley’s East, more (Nosh)
Fresh fish no joke at Walnut Creek Yacht Club (SF Chronicle)
Jack London Square cooks up a new generation of restaurants (SF Chronicle)
Koja Kitchen in Walnut Creek (Food Hoe)
Has Pancheros Grill pulled out of the Bay Area for good? (East Bay Times)
Moffitt Library to open second cafe on terrace (Daily Cal)
The Nosh Wire: 06.21.17
