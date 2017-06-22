Police to train at Berkeley High Thursday afternoon

The sound of gunfire in downtown Berkeley this afternoon need not raise concern, says the Berkeley Police Department. Police officers and firefighters will conduct a training from 1-4 p.m. at Berkeley High School.

Participants will use blank training rounds, according to a Nixle alert sent out by BPD Wednesday.

“The community should not be alarmed by the sound of simulated gunfire or the presence of numerous police cars and ambulances,” the alert says.

The safety officers will use a “rescue task force” approach and participate in a school shooting simulation, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman.

The exercise comes days after a six-hour City Council meeting that covered, in part, the nature of the trainings the Berkeley Police and Fire Departments undergo.

BPD says residents can contact Sgt. Spencer Fomby, at 510-981-5821, with questions about the training.