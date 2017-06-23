The Berkeley Wire: 06.23.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Cal Memorial Stadium by Ira Serkes

Oscar Dubón is Cal’s new vice-chancellor of equity and inclusion (UCB News)
Pompette finds its way in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
This painter is the best surrealist you have never heard of(California)
Susan Fowler’s post about toxic bro culture at Uber made a difference (Recode)
Talk to your kids about guns, grieving father pleads (Patch)
AC Transit to increase fares on July 1 (Daily Cal)