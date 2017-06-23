The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of June 23-25

TAJMO You’re not doing anything special tonight, right? Well, here’s a cure to what ails you: hop over to the UC Theatre to see Blues titans Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ share the stage with their band, performing songs from their recently released collaborative album, TajMo (standing room only left). While the two musicians have known each other for years, TajMo marks their first proper collaboration. The self-produced album was mixed by Grammy Award-winner Ross Hogarth and mastered by Grammy Award-winner Richard Dodd. Their set includes covers of John Mayer and The Who, as well as original songs. Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

BAMPFA GALLERY TALK Charles Howard, a pivotal figure in the Surrealist and abstract art movements of the mid-20th century, receives his first museum survey in 60 years at the Berkeley Art Museum Pacific Film Archive. It’s appropriate: Howard was a Berkeley native – the son of John Galen Howard, who designed the UC Berkeley campus and many Berkeley buildings. On Sunday, curator Apsara DiQuinzio provides an overview of Howard’s life and work, focusing on the way he worked through Surrealism and abstraction. The gallery talk provides an excellent introduction to the exhibition, which runs until October 1. Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

THE BLUES BROADS The four Blues Broads have roots in rock and roll and gospel, country and funk, and the blues. Tracy Nelson, Dorothy Morrison, Annie Sampson, and Angela Strehli have played with Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Rush, Taj Mahal, Buddy Guy, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, and they’re bringing their own band to the Freight on Friday for a great night of blues. Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

BE HUMAN AGAIN Be Human Again is an art and music show at Ashkenaz on Sunday by local Bay Area artists to benefit Syrian refugees locally and internationally. It features performances by Vincent Gargiulo National Park, Flying Studios, Mark Maynon, and Yolanda Davis. In addition there will be art displays, including works by Harold Adler, Alexis Babayan, Alisa Damaso, Candace Harvey, Kadija Messare, and Cesar Sanchez. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Oxfam and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund’s Syrian Children Relief Project. Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

THE ONLIES The three young musicians that make up The Onlies – Leo Shannon, Riley Calcagno and Sami Braman – are interpreters of old-time Appalachian music. They’ve also developed their own sound, with original songs. The group has performed and collaborated with Elvis Costello, Darol Anger, Bruce Molsky, Laurie Lewis and John Herrmann. This year, The Onlies are teaming up with Vivian Leva, a signer, songwriter and guitarist from Lexington, Virginia. Together, they are performing at The Back Room on Sunday night. Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m., The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.

