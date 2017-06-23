Man robbed on Grizzly Peak early Friday morning

A man sitting in his car on Grizzly Peak Boulevard was forced out of the vehicle and robbed early Friday morning, just days after a woman was shot in an attempted armed robbery in the same location, authorities say.

According to an alert from the UC Berkeley Police Department, the victim was parked at the Signpost 16 look-out area, between Centennial Drive and Fish Ranch Road, at 2:13 a.m. when three men approached him and demanded his property. Two of the suspects took the man out of the car while the third stole items from the vehicle, said the UCPD alert, sent out around 10 a.m. Friday. The victim fled and was treated by firefighters for minor injuries.

The suspects are described as: A black male, approximately 24, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans; a Hispanic male, in his 20s, wearing a red shirt and black basketball shorts with long hair pulled back into a ponytail; and a white male, in his 20s, wearing a grey beanie and blue jeans.

UCPD is requesting anyone with information about the incident contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 510-642-0472 during business hours and 510-642-6760 at other times.

An attempted robbery in the same Grizzly Peak location early Tuesday morning sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound. In that case, authorities say, three male suspects approached a parked car and demanded property. When the victims resisted and drove away, one of the men shot one of them in the leg.

Robberies and violence are not unusual at Grizzly Peak look-out spots, where people park and enjoy the view of the bay. In 2016, there were several armed robberies and a rape reported in the area. In 2013, a 21-year-old student was shot and killed after he intervened in an argument or disturbance between two groups of strangers.