Cannabis club robbed at gunpoint

Armed robbers hit a medical cannabis dispensary on Sunday night drawing a significant police response to South Berkeley.

According to scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, the robbers may have worn masks, and the take was estimated at more than $30,000.

Police would not confirm those details due to the early stage of the investigation.

Sgt. Jennifer Wilson said the Berkeley Police Department got several calls at 9:45 p.m. about an armed robbery in progress in the 3000 block of Shattuck Avenue. A hold-up alarm was also activated.

According to scanner recordings, the robbery took place at 3033 Shattuck, the location of Cannabis Buyers Club Berkeley, or CBCB. The business was closed at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

According to unconfirmed scanner traffic, the robbers walked inside and told people to lie on the ground.

Police were on the scene as of about 10:40 p.m. interviewing employees and reviewing evidence, said Wilson. Police were “still in the early stages of our field investigation,” she said.

The business is located on the corner of Shattuck at Essex Street. About mid-way up Essex, to the east, police had the street partially blocked off. Several evidence markers had been placed around the area, and drivers who tried to pass were being turned around by officers on the scene.

On the north side of the sidewalk, cash was scattered across several feet.

Wilson confirmed officers were on Essex collecting evidence.

An estimated six to eight police cruisers were parked on the block, along with the crime scene technician’s van, as officers worked on the case.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is continuing.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.