The Berkeley Wire: 06.26.17

By Berkeleyside editors
Proud to live here by Ira Serkes

Mental Health Commission agrees on three-year spending plan (Daily Cal)
Protester tells of his injury during melee after Urban Shield vote (East Bay Times)
“A Good Country,” by Laleh Khadivi is a nuanced novel (NYT)
Pacific School of Religion puts campus building up for rent (Daily Cal)
Teens arrested in UC Berkeley robbery (East Bay Times)
SF Chronicle reviewer gives Pompette’s  2.5 stars (Eater SF)