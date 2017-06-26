Tractor trailer collapses on Berkeley’s Fourth Street

A tractor trailer “self-collapsed” Monday in West Berkeley prompting several readers to send Berkeleyside dramatic photos of the incident.

The truck appears to have been leaving Takara Sake on Fourth Street. Reached by phone, a representative from the sake factory said “a cargo truck self-collapsed,” and they would get back to Berkeleyside with more information.

Art Kotoulas who took the photograph at top, said he believed the truck had been overloaded, possibly by the sake factory, and, as it was coming out of the factory’s parking lot, it split in half. “No one hurt. Just a bad Monday. Mammoth tow truck trying to figure out what to do,” he wrote by email at 3:10 p.m.

Takara Sake, which has a tasting room and a museum as well as a factory, is at 708 Addison St. It is located on the block of Fourth Street that runs from Addison and Allston Way.

Semi truck broke in half on Fourth near Addison! @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/O3X1zZHTiN — booochyan (@booochyan) June 26, 2017

