The Berkeley Wire: 06.27.17

By Berkeleyside editors
The view from Lawrence Hall of Science by Avi

Incoming Chancellor lays out plans to reduce Cal’s deficit (East Bay Times)
City calls for BART Plaza sculpture submissions (Daily Cal)
Photo exhibit looks at 50 years of protest movements (East Bay Times)
Author turns to East Bay locales for fiction thriller (East Bay Times)