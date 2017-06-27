The Nosh Wire: 06.27.17

By Nosh editors
Mama’s Royal Café. Photo: Joe Hall/Flickr

Can Annie’s Homegrown really influence Big Food? (Nosh)
Bay Area Bites Guide to Food Justice Organizations in the Bay Area (Bay Area Bites)
V&A Café brings CA Mediterranean cuisine to Etcheverry Hall (Daily Cal)
Ale, wine trails reveal Oakland’s unique flavor (SF Gate)
2017 Best of the East Bay: Food (Diablo)
Why we can’t talk about race in food (Civil Eats)