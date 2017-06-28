Alumni endow $100K scholarship for undocumented students (Daily Cal)
Professor Daniel Matt finishes 12-volume translation of the Zohar (Newsweek)
Toro Y Moi honored by City Council with ‘Chaz Bundick’ day (Pitchfork)
Christ plans to cut $110M UC Berkeley deficit in half (Daily Cal)
Durant Hotel reopens as the Graduate Berkeley (East Bay Times)
Cal grad’s speech to ‘unite the world’ inspires millions (SFGate)
First Congregational Church adopts sanctuary pledge (East Bay Times)
Mayor Jesse Arreguín’s bait and switch (Oakland Magazine)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.28.17
Alumni endow $100K scholarship for undocumented students (Daily Cal)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »