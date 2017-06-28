The Nosh Wire: 06.28.17

By Nosh editors
Burger and fries from Barney’s Gourmet Hamburgers in Berkeley. Photo: Kevin Gong/Flickr

How people living on the streets in Berkeley find their food (Nosh)
Clif Bar employees volunteer time to fight food insecurity, build play structures (The E’ville Eye)
Cali Rican brings home cooked Puerto Rican flavors to new pop-up (East Bay Express)
Shepherd’s pie warms up Irish winters and Bay Area summers (Oakland Magazine)
A Review of Sidestreet Pho in Alameda (Focus Snap Eat)
Saha experiments with modern Middle Eastern (East Bay Dish)
Oakland Eats: Juice A Go-Go, Farley’s East Expands, Brown Sugar Kitchen Moves Uptown (Hoodline)