San Francisco advances on housing while Berkeley retreats (Beyond Chron)
Review: Shotgun Player’s “Brownsville” reloads life cut short by a gun (Mercury News)
A “rainbow bohemian” cottage in the Berkeley Hills (Apartment Therapy)
Public Defender says arraignments at new Dublin courthouse a bad idea (Express)
World’s next generation of human rights investigators meet in Berkeley (UCB News)
Linda Tillery, a music icon, looks back while looking forward (Mercury News)
Budget update from Chancellor-designate Christ (UCB News)
SF Mime Troupe’s new production, “Walls,” opens Saturday (Mercury News)
The Berkeley Wire: 06.29.17
