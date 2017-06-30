Rose’s Taproom debuts this weekend in Oakland’s Temescal (East Bay Express)
Jennifer Colliau to open a cocktail bar in Uptown Oakland (SFGate)
Stay cool at Nieves Cinco de Mayo (East Bay Dish)
Seawolf Public House beckons with a smoky-sweet cocktail for summer (Oakland Magazine)
All the East Bay restaurants that opened, and closed, in June (Nosh)
The Nosh Wire: 06.30.17
