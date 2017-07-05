The Berkeley Wire: 07.05.17

A deep digital archive of Berkeley in the 1970s (Slate)
A baby falcon flies off the Campanile for the first time (Mercury News)
Carol Christ’s journey to academia’s ‘impossible’ job (Daily Cal)
11th chancellor of UC Berkeley takes the reins (KTVU)
Five questions for the UC Berkeley librarian (California)
New Berkeley museum permits visitors to smell 300 essences (Base Notes)
Bayer completes $100M quality control facility (The Street)
YIMBY groups gain traction (Atlantic)
The cost of campus speech wars are piling up for the police (Chronicle of Higher Education)
