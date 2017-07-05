Woman taken to hospital due to house fire on Claremont Boulevard in Berkeley

Emergency crews from Berkeley responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Claremont Boulevard in the Claremont neighborhood.

A woman who had been inside was taken by ambulance to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was in the second and third floors of a house, and it was under control within around 15 minutes of firefighters arriving, according to Berkeley Fire Department Assistant Chief Abe Roman.

The call originally came in as a smoke alarm alert at 12:33 p.m. The caller told dispatchers flames could be seen. Crews arrived at 12:36 p.m. and confirmed no one was in the house, despite an initial report that two people were inside, according to a scanner recording reviewed by Berkeleyside. Fire crews could see flames coming from the second story when they arrived, and later said the fire was burning in the attic, where brown smoke could be seen at one point.

During the response, a power line in front of the house went down, according Assistant Fire Chief Keith May, and PG&E was called to the scene to shut off gas and electric services.

According to a Berkeley Police Department alert sent at 12:53 p.m., Claremont between Derby and Russell streets is closed north- and southbound, and Avalon Avenue at Oak Knoll Path is also closed in both directions due to the fire.

Berkeleyside updated this developing story as we gathered more details. Reporting was contributed by Frances Dinkelspiel, Natalie Orenstein and Emilie Raguso.